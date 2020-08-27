Advertisement

County auditors react to news about “illegal” drop boxes for absentee ballots

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is the next fight on absentee ballots in Iowa: drop boxes. Iowa’s Secretary of State says those are illegal.

In a statement to TV9, a spokesperson with the Secretary of State’s Office said the issue arose because of complaints about one county auditor placing unsecured and unsupervised ballot drop boxes next to trash cans at a grocery store.

County auditors said they are surprised by the news. Many of them don’t agree with the Secretary of State’s interpretation of the law.

About 39 Iowa counties already use drop boxes and have for years since it can give voters an easy way to turn in a ballot without having to come down to the auditor’s office. It is also a way to avoid concerns about delays with the postal service.

Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor, said Iowa Code does not even mention drop boxes.

He said the state should be considering what is best for voters when interpreting the law.

“We should be doing what the voters find convenient for them to vote, especially in this time of pandemic,” he said. “We were able to temporarily change a lot of our election rules for the primary because of the pandemic and I think we are still in that situation where people are scared and feel a little weary and I think we need to consider what works for them because we need them to vote and we need to be able to count their votes.”

Janine Sulzner, Jones County Auditor, said their drop box was also very popular during the primaries.

“We have one drop box here at the courthouse,” she said. “Our drop box is under 24/7 video surveillance.”

The Secretary of State’s spokesperson said they will be offering auditors additional guidance on ways to accomplish a secure, no-contact ballot delivery system at their office building within the next few days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Lee County man charged with two counts of vehicular homicide

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
Authorities say the collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Michael and Linda Horn.

Iowa

Nearly $750,000 in federal grants awarded to 3 eastern Iowa health centers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The grants will go toward supporting three healthcare centers in delivering affordable, accessible and high-quality healthcare in northeastern Iowa communities.

I9 Investigations

State doesn’t keep track of positive rates in Test Iowa tests; took more than 46 days to meet testing goal

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The data, which I9 threaten lawsuits to receive, is the first time data from Test Iowa was ever released and also shows it took 46 days to meet the state’s goal of testing 3,000 people in a single day.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Community School District releases guidelines for spectators at Kingston Stadium

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has released guidelines on their website for students and spectators at Kingston Stadium this fall.

Local

Cedar Rapids Schools names September 21 as start date after derecho

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
he Cedar Rapids Community School District has identified a new start date for the 2020-2021 school year after the August 10 derecho/

Latest News

News

No separate record of TestIowa results being kept

Updated: 1 hours ago
State officials do not keep separate positive, negative, or inconclusive records for TestIowa results, lumping them in with other tests from other labs.

Iowa

Secretary of State says absentee form mailings in Linn, two other counties breached voters’ information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Iowa’s elections office has accused county officials who tried to make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic of illegally breaching voters’ personal information.

First Alert Weather

National Hurricane Center: Storm surge from Laura could be “unsurvivable”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The National Hurricane Center released an update on Thursday about Hurricane Laura saying the storm surge threat could be “unsurvivable.”

News

NewsDrone9 provides aerial views of Cedar Rapids damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
NewsDrone9 provides aerial views of Cedar Rapids damage.

News

University of Iowa President writes COVID letter

Updated: 3 hours ago
University of Iowa President Bruce Herrald reprimanded Iowa City businesses that are not following state guidelines.