Coe College breaks enrollment records for the 8th year in a row

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coe College broke enrollment records for the eighth year in a row.

“Despite the challenges of the current public health crisis and the extensive damage sustained as a result of the August 10 derecho that swept through Iowa, we remain focused on our mission of providing access and affordability to students who want to pursue a nationally ranked education,” said Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Josh Kite.

Coe College welcomed the largest domestic first-year class and the second largest first-year class ever in the school’s history.

“This year we are welcoming a dynamic incoming class. Students hail from 20 states and 8 countries with more than 55% coming to Coe from outside the state of Iowa. This class is also one of the most diverse in Coe’s history with nearly 27% coming from underrepresented backgrounds. In addition, 40% of incoming class members identify as first-generation college students,” added Kite.

