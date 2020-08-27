Advertisement

Clear Creek Amana High School closes due to positive COVID-19 case

Clear Creek Amana High School (KCRG)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear Creek Amana High School has canceled in-person classes after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported late Wednesday night.

The school said it has moved to virtual learning in response to the positive case.

School leaders said they are aware that students attended a large gathering that occurred on Saturday night.

The district can move to virtual learning for up to 48 hours while conducting contact tracing, but officials at CCA said they are currently waiting for further guidance from Johnson County Public health.

While all the recommended mitigation strategies were followed at the school, the student who tested positive was there on Monday. School officials said their initial discussions with health officials determined that students and staff would not be considered “close contacts” due to the mitigation strategies the school is using.

“The closure of school and activities today is a direct result of the choices students are making and we encourage families to recognize the unfortunate outcome and how it affects everyone,” Superintendent Tim Kuehl wrote in a news release. “CCA will be making a decision about school Friday and communicating with families by the end of the day on Thursday.”

