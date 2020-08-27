IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City to start online for the fall semester.

All classes at Iowa City Campus and the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa will be online for the first two weeks on the semester due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The semester begins on August 31.

Both locations will remain open with all department offices and in-person student services still open. The library and test center will also be open on the Iowa City campus.

Students should continue to check their email for updates regarding the start of classes.

