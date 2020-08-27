Advertisement

City of Vinton now owns the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School

The former Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School which is now used as a headquarters for AmeriCorps
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Vinton now officially owns the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School.

On Thursday morning, the Iowa Board of Regents ceremonially passed ownership to the city. The city plans to use a portion of the land to build a new fire, ambulance and police station.

The current fire and ambulance stations are in flood zones, and the police station needs more space. Other parts of the property will turn into senior housing.

B.J. Hobart, of Hobart Historic Restoration, said, “A lot of our small communities like this, people are born and raised and die here. They don’t want to move. Their friends are here, their church is here, so to be able to sell a house as an older citizen and move into a beautiful senior housing center that feels like home and is still in your community is.”

The entire project will cost about $20 million. Vinton is relying on some state funding programs, like historic preservation tax credits and workforce housing to help complete the restoration.

