City of Cedar Rapids asking businesses to complete storm loss questionnaire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the August 10 derecho, the City of Cedar Rapids is asking businesses to complete a storm loss questionnaire.

The questionnaire will help officials with the city with the post-disaster recovery process. Businesses owners or managers can complete it now or in the coming week.

“Because of the uniqueness of the recent storm event, we created this questionnaire to help measure the baseline economic effects of storm related business losses,” said Jasmine Almoayyed, Cedar Rapids Economic Development Manager. “Obtaining the best available information about business impacts will support successful post-disaster economic recovery of the Cedar Rapids community.”

Businesses will need to complete the survey by Septemeber 30, 2020 at 5 p.m. The survey can be found here.

