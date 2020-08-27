Cedar Rapids Community School District releases guidelines for spectators at Kingston Stadium

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District has released guidelines on its website for students and spectators at Kingston Stadium this fall.

Spectators are being asked to wear masks at all times and bring their own sanitizer. Groups should be limited in size to single households. The District also asks that attendees accept personal responsibility for following public health guidelines, use common sense, and abide by posted signs. Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in contact with a confirmed positive case in the last 14 days should stay home.

Spectators should use the NW concessions and restrooms if seated on the home side or use the NE restrooms and SW concessions on the visitor side.

According to The District’s website, the student section will be widened and limited to seating in every other row. There will be limited seating in each row with designated available seats. Off-limit rows will be marked with an X. All other seating will also be limited to every other row with rows marked with an X being unavailable.

On the sidelines, players not in the game or regular rotation should wear masks and only essential personnel will be allowed. All sideline personnel are expected to wear masks. The press is asked to stay outside of the endzone areas and not go past the 10-yard line.

Any spectators not following guidelines will be asked to leave.

For more information, see the district’s website.

