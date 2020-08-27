Athlete of the Week: Parker Bechen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parker Bechen’s high school baseball career at North Linn got off to a scary start when me was hit by a line drive in the face at batting practice. Bechen suffered several fractures to his face and doctors at the University of Iowa spent 12 hours in surgery to repair the damage.

This past season, Bechen led the Lynx in RBIs in a senior season he will never forget, that included a walk-off hit at the state baseball tournament.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.