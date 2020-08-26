University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld admonishes Iowa City businesses for not following COVID-19 guidelines

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld called out some businesses in Iowa City for not doing their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to state issued health and safety guidelines.

In an open letter addressed to the Iowa City businesses community, Harreld wrote that he is disappointed in some businesses, blaming them for increasing COVID-19 cases in the city.

“Your decisions will directly impact the university’s ability to honor the choices our students made to be in our community and on our campus,” Harreld wrote. “Our students want to be here. The university wants them here and the university knows how to keep them safe. Please help them stay here by doing your part.”

Harreld specifically implored businesses to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between each group or individual in their establishment and to ensure that all patrons have a seat a table or bar.

See the full open letter here.

Earlier this week the University of Iowa published the number of self-reported COVID-19 cases for the first week of the semester. There were 111 reported cases among students and staff.

Classes resumed on Monday for Iowa students. On Saturday night students were seen not wearing masks in photos taken by The Gazette leading many to wonder how seriously students were taking mask wearing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.