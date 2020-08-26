Advertisement

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld admonishes Iowa City businesses for not following COVID-19 guidelines

In a letter to students published in the Gazette, UI staff said they're scared to return to class this fall.
In a letter to students published in the Gazette, UI staff said they're scared to return to class this fall.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld called out some businesses in Iowa City for not doing their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to state issued health and safety guidelines.

In an open letter addressed to the Iowa City businesses community, Harreld wrote that he is disappointed in some businesses, blaming them for increasing COVID-19 cases in the city.

“Your decisions will directly impact the university’s ability to honor the choices our students made to be in our community and on our campus,” Harreld wrote. “Our students want to be here. The university wants them here and the university knows how to keep them safe. Please help them stay here by doing your part.”

Harreld specifically implored businesses to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between each group or individual in their establishment and to ensure that all patrons have a seat a table or bar.

See the full open letter here.

Earlier this week the University of Iowa published the number of self-reported COVID-19 cases for the first week of the semester. There were 111 reported cases among students and staff.

Classes resumed on Monday for Iowa students. On Saturday night students were seen not wearing masks in photos taken by The Gazette leading many to wonder how seriously students were taking mask wearing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Coralville outlines storm debris removal options, will make a second collection

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Crews in Coralville will make a second round of derecho storm debris pickup by August 28.

Iowa

Coralville to hold special election to select new city councilor

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A new Coralville City Council member will be selected in a special election scheduled for September 29.

Iowa

863 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 863 more COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Elite Casino Resorts and two partners donate $500,000 in disaster relief funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Elite Casino Resorts, LLC, the Kehl Family Foundation and the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, Inc., are partnering to donate $500,000 in disaster relief funding to eastern Iowa communities dealing with derecho storm damage.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa wedding photographer plays catch-up after pandemic costs her four months of business

Updated: 2 hours ago
Due to the pandemic, spring wedding season wasn’t as busy this year with most couples postponing. That means photographers are playing catch-up on lost business.

Iowa

Dubuque County Board of Health to hold hearing on mask resolution

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Dubuque County Board of Health will hold a public hearing on a proposed resolution requiring masks in the county.

News

Child flu deaths match record high

Updated: 3 hours ago
The CDC says child flu deaths from the 2019-2020 season match the record-high set two years ago.

News

Wedding photographers playing catch-up after pandemic causes postponements

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wedding photographers are playing catch-up on lost business as the pandemic caused many postponed weddings.

Iowa

Multiple people rescued after being trapped in an apartment fire in Independence

Updated: 3 hours ago
Multiple people were rescued after being trapped by a fire at an apartment building in Independence early Wednesday morning.

Iowa

ITC Midwest to conduct aerial patrols of transmission lines

Updated: 3 hours ago
Electric utility company ITC Midwest said it plans to conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines along Highway 30 from Boone to Clinton.