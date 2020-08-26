Advertisement

Thursday’s sunny and hot conditions gives way to a Friday change

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity continue. After a mostly clear night, a sunny day with highs in the lower to middle 90s greets us Thursday. Friday is our transition day as a cold front moves through with a chance for storms. Some of these have the potential to turn severe with gusty winds as the primary threat. Moisture availability will be a question as hurricane Laura moves north into the Mississippi Valley. Cooler and drier air is ahead for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

National Hurricane Center: Storm surge from Laura could be “unsurvivable”

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The National Hurricane Center released an update on Thursday about Hurricane Laura saying the storm surge threat could be “unsurvivable.”

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Forecast

Heat continues, rain & storm chances increase Thursday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Highs today will yet again be in the 90s. Like yesterday, the heat index should hit 100 for a few hours this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Heat and humidity continue, rain chances increase Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat continues, storms possible by Friday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot one with highs into the mid-90s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Plan on another hot day with highs into the mid-90s.

Forecast

Another hot and humid day ahead

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Iowa

GALLERY: Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop. About a month before corn would be fully mature and ready for harvest, a derecho blew in from the west with hurricane-force winds that cut a swath through the middle of Iowa.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT

Forecast

Heat and humidity continue to be the main weather story

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Heat continues through the majority of this week. Highs will generally stay in the 90s with lows into the upper 60s and lower 70s.