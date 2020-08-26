Thursday’s sunny and hot conditions gives way to a Friday change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity continue. After a mostly clear night, a sunny day with highs in the lower to middle 90s greets us Thursday. Friday is our transition day as a cold front moves through with a chance for storms. Some of these have the potential to turn severe with gusty winds as the primary threat. Moisture availability will be a question as hurricane Laura moves north into the Mississippi Valley. Cooler and drier air is ahead for the weekend.

