Team Rubicon helping out with derecho cleanup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of veterans who help out with disaster relief across the country is in eastern Iowa for derecho relief. Team Rubicon got to the Cedar Rapids area last weekend. They spent time helping out people in Marshalltown as well.

Some of the people helping out are from eastern Iowa. Arlene Hidalgo is a Cedar Rapids resident. She has been with Team Rubicon since 2016.

“I actually was seeing this every day,” she said. “I was just waiting for them to show up here, so I can jump in and give a hand in my community.”

Hidalgo spent Tuesday working at a home in Mount Vernon. She said the destruction from the derecho is something she’s never seen before.

“I’ve seen things like this but with flooding on top of it, but it’s still heartbreaking,” she said. “Some people lost everything, some people can’t get back into their homes.”

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit that helps disaster areas for free. Leaders said it’s rewarding for veterans to continue serving their country.

“It means everything to us,” said member Richard Locke. “A lot of us are what we call built to serve. Our passion, our heart, commitment is to help others in their worse day.”

For Hidalgo, it’s helping her neighbors on their road to recovery.

“This is where I live,” Hidalgo said. “So I get to kind of see the progress and I get to help out people here. I just want everybody to get the assistance that they need, so they can continue on living a semi normal life.”

They are offering free tree cleanup for people through September 9th. People needing assistance can call 213-718-4958.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.