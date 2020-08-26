Advertisement

Team Rubicon helping out with derecho cleanup

By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of veterans who help out with disaster relief across the country is in eastern Iowa for derecho relief. Team Rubicon got to the Cedar Rapids area last weekend. They spent time helping out people in Marshalltown as well.

Some of the people helping out are from eastern Iowa. Arlene Hidalgo is a Cedar Rapids resident. She has been with Team Rubicon since 2016.

“I actually was seeing this every day,” she said. “I was just waiting for them to show up here, so I can jump in and give a hand in my community.”

Hidalgo spent Tuesday working at a home in Mount Vernon. She said the destruction from the derecho is something she’s never seen before.

“I’ve seen things like this but with flooding on top of it, but it’s still heartbreaking,” she said. “Some people lost everything, some people can’t get back into their homes.”

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit that helps disaster areas for free. Leaders said it’s rewarding for veterans to continue serving their country.

“It means everything to us,” said member Richard Locke. “A lot of us are what we call built to serve. Our passion, our heart, commitment is to help others in their worse day.”

For Hidalgo, it’s helping her neighbors on their road to recovery.

“This is where I live,” Hidalgo said. “So I get to kind of see the progress and I get to help out people here. I just want everybody to get the assistance that they need, so they can continue on living a semi normal life.”

They are offering free tree cleanup for people through September 9th. People needing assistance can call 213-718-4958.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Caribbean Kitchen food truck giving out free meals in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Caribbean Kitchen was at the Auto Zone on Mount Vernon Road SE giving free meals to those in need.

News

Caribbean Kitchen food truck giving out free meals in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Caribbean Kitchen was at the Auto Zone on Mount Vernon Road SE giving free meals to those in need.

News

Team Rubicon helping out with Derecho cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
A group of veterans who help out with disaster relief across the country is in eastern Iowa for derecho relief. Team Rubicon got to the Cedar Rapids area last weekend.

News

Team Rubicon helping out with Derecho cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
A group of veterans who help out with disaster relief across the country is in Eastern Iowa for derecho relief. Team Rubicon got to the Cedar Rapids area last weekend. They spent time helping out people in Marshalltown as well.

Latest News

Local

Marion mobile home residents ‘feel neglected’ by management after derecho

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Residents at the park said it hasn’t been easy getting the answers they want from the owners.

News

Marion Mobile Home park asks for help

Updated: 7 hours ago
Marion mobile homes residents ask for more help

Local

Family details experience of having baby diagnosed with cancer during a pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
Elaina Cox is now four months old and has led her family in an unexpected fight since she was born. Elaina was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer. Her family detailed their experience going through treatments at the hospital in the middle of a pandemic.

Local

COVID-19 cases in Iowa City see a spike as students return

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
On Monday morning, the University of Iowa reported its own COVID-19 case count.

News

Iowa City sees rise in positive cases

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Two hurt in crash between pickup, semi along Highway 151 near Anamosa

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 151 outside of Anamosa on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.