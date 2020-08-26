Southeast Iowa man charged in death of couple who were on motorcycle

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — A southeast Iowa man is charged in the death of a couple who were struck earlier this month as they waited on their motorcycle in a construction zone.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that Chad Ray Davis was arrested and charged in the August 4 deaths of Michael and Linda Horn, of rural Donnellson. Investigators say the Horns were stopped on their motorcycle at a construction site on Highway 2 east of Donnellson when a car driven by Davis hit them. Their motorcycle was pushed into the back of a Mack truck, which was also stopped. The Horns were killed instantly.

