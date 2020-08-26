“Project Reconnect” seeing need in services for low-income families without power

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than two weeks now after the derecho hit, some people are still without power in Linn County. That's why a partnership between four local nonprofits is assisting homeowners in getting power back at no cost.

Project Reconnect was established to help those lower income families who are a part of the group of people in the county still without power because of storm-damaged equipment on their homes.

The program helps customers reconnect personally owned exterior electrical systems, including the meter box, service mast and weather head at no cost. It's a partnership is between HACAP, the Alliant Energy Foundation, United Way of East Central Iowa and Price Electric. Since the project was announced last week, HACAP says they started getting calls almost right away, and their Deputy Executive Director says although they don't have specific numbers just yet, they have been busy taking calls and sending electricians out to make reconnections. Mitch Finn says first customers will contact them, through their disaster number and then they will reach out and find out what their address and what their situation is. Finn says there are also income requirements.

“We get to determine what income level is through a conversation. If it looks like they qualify, we contact a contractor, who contacts the household and goes out and fixes the unit, and then the contractor gets back with us and we work with United Way to resolve a payment issue,” said Finn. “It’s pretty quick we’re able to turn them around in a day.”

Alliant Energy customers needing financial assistance are responsible for their own utilities and are encouraged to contact HACAP to apply. Finn says so far the needs haven't been pinpointed in one neighborhood or area of the county because like the damage, the customers needing help have been widespread.

“It’s everywhere,” he said. “We are receiving calls, and we’re taking numbers and calling folks. We have some people call back, and we got a few reconnections already. Some folks have already got theirs reconnected and we’re trying to work through that as well.”

Alliant Energy has provided $60,000 in funding for the project, and United Way has allocated $40,000 from the Disaster Recovery Fund. Those funds will help HACAP handle case management and dispatch electricians to customers. The Local Labor Management Cooperation Committee is providing $25,000 to pay for materials.

If people need assistance, through the project, they should contact HACAP at their disaster assistance number at 319-739-0056.

