Multiple people rescued after being trapped in an apartment fire in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were rescued after being trapped by a fire at an apartment building in Independence early Wednesday morning.

The Independence Fire Department, as well as first responders from several surrounding areas, rescued five adults and two children from the apartment building.

Officials said the victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The Red Cross is assisting the families that were displaced as a result of the fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway, and officials said they plan to release more information about this incident later.

