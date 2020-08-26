Mount Vernon working hard off the court in hopes to complete season

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Vernon Mustangs come into the 2020 season as the defending state champions and have their sights on a repeat.

“Me and my family and all my friends were super scared that because of the pandemic that we wouldn’t be able to be back at the Cell center,” said senior.

Not only are the Mustangs working hard on the court, they are also working hard off the court to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t jeopardize their season,

“We have been following the girls athletic union guidelines to a T.” said. “We are going to wear a mask and we are not going to hug.”

“We are smart about what we are doing outside of volleyball especially because we have Coach Dolphy in the room and he is higher risk for Covid,” said senior Lauren Ryan. “We are trying to make sure we are thinking of him as well.”

A lot of these girls made it through the softball season during a Pandemic but they understand playing volleyball indoors is an even bigger challenge.

“It is in such a close space. We keep sanitizing after every ball we could be fine.”

It helps that this Mount Vernon team has a lot of experience and they aren’t putting any added pressure on themselves to repeat during these challenging times.

We are in pursuit of another state title so we just have to keep working hard and try to get there”

