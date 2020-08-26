Advertisement

Marion mobile home residents ‘feel neglected’ by management after derecho

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and tree damage from the August 10 derecho is noticeable on countless homes, buildings, as well as the mess of tree damage left behind.

Many have been clearing their piles left by mother nature, but some groups said the job was too big.

“I feel neglected,” Christina Mullins, of Marion, said. “I feel left behind. I feel that we are being forgotten and swept under the rug.”

Mullins lives at the Marion Village, a mobile home park in the west part of the city. The community has moved many of the fallen limbs and trees into a pile, but she said not many of the residents have a way to bring them to a drop site. Her lease states that she, and the rest of the people who own their mobile homes, are responsible for moving the damage off their land. She and some other neighbors asked management for guidance.

“We want to know what exactly is going on,” Mullins said. “The court hasn’t communicated to anyone what the plan of attack is or how they going to get us cleaned up. What are they going to do about the people who still have trees on their homes?”

Management gave residents a note Sunday that said food, water, and baby essentials would be available. It also said crews would be on-site to help clean but didn’t say when. Mullins said it hasn’t been easy getting the answers she wants from the owners.

“When I talked to corporate they said the disaster recovery team was sent out to help everybody clear the brush,” Mullins said. “They weren’t doing that. They were doing the rental properties; not any of us that owned ever got touched.”

KCRG-TV9 called the management company Tuesday and has not yet heard back. Mullins said they want to be able to ask for outside help if they were going to be the ones responsible for moving the piles of brush.

“A lot of people don’t have cars out here and have to rely on public transportation,” Mullins said. “How are they going to be able to get it out of here? If we can’t get it out of here then maybe we need to let the city come in and pick up the brush. We know its private property, but we have it to our curbs. Somebody needs to help us come in and get rid of this.”

