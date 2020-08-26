Advertisement

Man seriously injured in Buchanan County farm incident

Law enforcement and emergency medical services respond to an incident at a rural Buchanan County farm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.(Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a farming incident in rural Buchanan County on Tuesday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:00 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident at a farm in the 1300 block of 150th Street. Deputies arrived and believe that a 57-year-old man from Fairbank fell while using a horse-drawn rake, leading to the rake going over his body.

The man’s leg received what were described as serious injuries. He was taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

The Fairbank Fire Department and AirCare assisted in the emergency response.

