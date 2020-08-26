Advertisement

Linn County to sound sirens for 40 mph winds during storms in coming days

(WEAU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Emergency Management will activate outdoor warning sirens for lower criteria than normal due to recent storm damage and debris.

The Linn County Emergency Management Agency said that it will sound outdoor warning sirens for any thunderstorms impacting the area with winds of 40 miles per hour or greater. Forecasters have said that thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible on Thursday and more likely on Friday in the area.

This decision is based on the amount of loose debris still present on the ground and hanging debris still in the trees that has the potential to cause damage or injury when blown around. If you are outdoors and hear sirens, officials say you should head indoors immediately and seek further information.

Outdoor warning sirens are intended to alert people who are outdoors and are not to be relied on as the first line of defense inside the home. Always have multiple, reliable ways to receive severe weather information.

Emergency management made a similar announcement when storms threatened the area on August 14th. Storms avoided Linn county that night.

