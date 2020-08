IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kennedy Cougars swept the Iowa City West Women of Troy 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-17) on the opening night of the high school volleyball season on Tuesday. With the win, the Cougars move to 1-0 and look ahead to a match up with Bettendorf on Thursday. Iowa City West looks to rebound against North Scott.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.