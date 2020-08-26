Advertisement

Just under 10,000 Mediacom customers in Cedar Rapids area without service as repair work continues

MGN Online
MGN Online(KMVT)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A major eastern Iowa cable television and internet provider said its technicians are continuing to work toward full restoration of service in areas affected by the August 10 derecho.

Mediacom said that around 9,870 customers are without service as of Wednesday afternoon as repair crews work on completing repairs to about 20 nodes in its base fiber-optic network. These nodes are where cable is more directly connected to subscribers’ homes and businesses. Over 300 nodes have been repaired so far.

After the nodes are repaired, which will bring back service to some areas, more specific repairs of parts of its infrastructure that were damaged in the derecho’s strong winds. This includes wires from the pole to homes. Crews will be working to locate these issues in the hardest-hit areas first.

Customers who have a wire disconnected from their home should not try to reconnect themselves, according to the company. Instead, they should call (855) MEDIACOM or (855) 633-4226.

More information will be provided by Mediacom at a storm recovery briefing by the city on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

