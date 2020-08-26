Advertisement

Johnson County officials stress community responsibility to limit virus spread

A person wearing a face mask walks down the street in downtown Iowa City on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
A person wearing a face mask walks down the street in downtown Iowa City on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reported cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County have dramatically increased over the last few days, totaling over 300 cases in four days.

There has been a notable increase in cases in younger people and the county says they expect this trend to continue. Statewide, The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 863 more COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the Associated Press, some of the increase in cases appears to be due to students packing bars in Iowa City and Ames, often in violation of social distancing regulations from the state. No fines, license suspensions or revocations have been reported by state officials, despite 167 complaints.

“What we are seeing right now is that our actions have consequences,” said Dave Koch, Director of Public Health for Johnson County. “Community health and safety is everyone’s responsibility. Lapses in that responsibility, even by a few, affect all of us. This virus transmits easily and quickly and without the proper precautions in place, once can innocently transmit this to someone else.”

Johnson County Public Health reminds people of the importance of wearing face coverings and social distancing.

