ITC Midwest to conduct aerial patrols of transmission lines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Electric utility company ITC Midwest said it plans to conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines along Highway 30 from Boone to Clinton.

The company said these patrols will help them to identify any remaining vegetation hazards caused by the derecho storm and will allow them to asses the status of their electric transmission system.

Nearly 20 percent of ITC Midwest’s entire electric transmission system was affected by the derecho. But crews were able to restore the transmission lines and circuits in order to provide service to its customers by August 18.

The patrols will be conducted from August 26 to September 11. A helicopter will fly at low altitudes and will cover about 20 miles on either side of Highway 30.

ITC Midwest said these kinds of patrols are normal procedure and there is no cause for alarm if residents see a low-flying helicopter near transmission lines during this time period.

