Iowa wedding photographer plays catch-up after pandemic costs her four months of business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WOI) - Due to the pandemic, spring wedding season wasn’t as busy this year with most couples postponing. That means photographers are playing catch-up on lost business.

One wedding photographer in Cedar Rapids says she's taking her chances.

Olivia Harding says she's taking all clients - whether or not they plan to have a wedding that's socially distant.

She says some celebrations have guests who wear masks. At others, she's the only person there wearing one.

“I do have family members that have immunocompromised systems, so I would rather be more cautious,” Photographer Olivia Harding said. “Also, I have to shoot other people’s weddings, so I don’t want to have to cancel on other people because I got covid, you know?”

Harding says she's using longer camera lenses at the events.

That way she can capture the most intimate moments at safe distance without compromising the final product.

See the full story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOI. All rights reserved.