Iowa City reminding residents of protest permits, citing safety

A video posted on social media showed a vehicle driving into a group of protesters in Iowa City.(Viewer Submission)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials in Iowa City are reminding residents about the permit process for protests following an incident at a demonstration downtown last Friday.

Michael Stepanek, 45, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly driving his car through a group of protesters gathered at the corner of Burlington Street and Gilbert Street in Iowa City on Friday, August 21. The city said it the wake of that incident, proper permitting is critical to public safety.

“The City supports freedom of speech and understands that activism is an important element of a just society,” The City wrote, in a statement. “To help maintain public safety, The City relies on a permitting process to protect demonstrators and the general public by diverting traffic away from a designated protest area, providing emergency responders with a planned efficient detour to area hospitals, and rerouting transit buses for residents who rely on this service for employment and other basic needs. "

Per Section 10-1 of the City Code, any group wishing to use City streets or sidewalks for a march, procession, demonstration or gathering of more than 25 people must obtain a parade/public assembly permit from the City at least 3 days in advance of the event, according to city officials. Spontaneous events are exempt from this requirement.

For further information and to apply for a permit, go to www.icgov.org/UseOfPublicWays.

