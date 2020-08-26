Advertisement

Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 testing at 11 locations

(KSFY)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced it is offering free COVID-19 testing at 11 of its Midwest locations.

The tests are administered using Hy-Vee’s pharmacy drive-thru testing process.

Hy-Vee said customers do not need to have symptoms to be tested, but will need to get a test voucher number online. They will then be given a testing site and an appointment time. Testings windows are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with additional testing hours that vary by location on Saturdays.

Here’s the list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations offering the tests:

  • Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049
  • Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012
  • Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807
  • Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245
  • West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266
  • West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901
  • Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311
  • Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151
  • Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
  • Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112
  • O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510

The tests are coordinated by eTruNorth.

Register for a test voucher by answering the questions and providing information at www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa Department of Natural Resources closes some parks for months due to storm damage

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say they're closing down some parks for months.

News

Ames Schools filing for judicial review over Return-to-Learn plans

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Several Iowa School Districts are filing lawsuits against the state over denial of their return to learn plans.

Iowa

Caribbean Kitchen food truck giving out free meals in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
Caribbean Kitchen was at the Auto Zone on Mount Vernon Road SE giving free meals to those in need.

News

Caribbean Kitchen food truck giving out free meals in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
Caribbean Kitchen was at the Auto Zone on Mount Vernon Road SE giving free meals to those in need.

Latest News

News

Team Rubicon helping out with derecho cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
A group of veterans who help out with disaster relief across the country is in eastern Iowa for derecho relief. Team Rubicon got to the Cedar Rapids area last weekend. They spent time helping out people in Marshalltown as well.

News

Team Rubicon helping out with Derecho cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of veterans who help out with disaster relief across the country is in eastern Iowa for derecho relief. Team Rubicon got to the Cedar Rapids area last weekend.

News

Team Rubicon helping out with Derecho cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of veterans who help out with disaster relief across the country is in Eastern Iowa for derecho relief. Team Rubicon got to the Cedar Rapids area last weekend. They spent time helping out people in Marshalltown as well.

Local

Marion mobile home residents ‘feel neglected’ by management after derecho

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Residents at the park said it hasn’t been easy getting the answers they want from the owners.

News

Marion Mobile Home park asks for help

Updated: 8 hours ago
Marion mobile homes residents ask for more help

Local

Family details experience of having baby diagnosed with cancer during a pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
Elaina Cox is now four months old and has led her family in an unexpected fight since she was born. Elaina was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer. Her family detailed their experience going through treatments at the hospital in the middle of a pandemic.