Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 testing at 11 locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced it is offering free COVID-19 testing at 11 of its Midwest locations.

The tests are administered using Hy-Vee’s pharmacy drive-thru testing process.

Hy-Vee said customers do not need to have symptoms to be tested, but will need to get a test voucher number online. They will then be given a testing site and an appointment time. Testings windows are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with additional testing hours that vary by location on Saturdays.

Here’s the list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations offering the tests:

Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049

Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807

Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245

West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901

Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311

Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151

Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112

O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510

The tests are coordinated by eTruNorth.

Register for a test voucher by answering the questions and providing information at www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

