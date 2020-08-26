Heat continues, storms possible by Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot weather continues today with hazy sunshine and highs into the mid-90s. Like yesterday, the heat index should hit 100 for a few hours this afternoon. Plan on heat to continue tomorrow as well. By tomorrow night into Friday, storms are possible as a cold front comes our direction. With heat and humidity built up, we can't rule out some strong storms and we'll continue to watch the trends as that system comes closer to our area. Look for dry and cooler conditions for the weekend with highs around 80 and lows into the 50s. Next week looks cooler overall with a chance of rain again by Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.