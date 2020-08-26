Advertisement

Heat continues, storms possible by Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot weather continues today with hazy sunshine and highs into the mid-90s. Like yesterday, the heat index should hit 100 for a few hours this afternoon. Plan on heat to continue tomorrow as well. By tomorrow night into Friday, storms are possible as a cold front comes our direction. With heat and humidity built up, we can't rule out some strong storms and we'll continue to watch the trends as that system comes closer to our area. Look for dry and cooler conditions for the weekend with highs around 80 and lows into the 50s. Next week looks cooler overall with a chance of rain again by Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Plan on another hot day with highs into the mid-90s.

Forecast

Another hot and humid day ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Iowa

GALLERY: Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

Updated: 13 hours ago
Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop. About a month before corn would be fully mature and ready for harvest, a derecho blew in from the west with hurricane-force winds that cut a swath through the middle of Iowa.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Heat and humidity continue to be the main weather story

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Heat continues through the majority of this week. Highs will generally stay in the 90s with lows into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Heat and humidity continue.

Forecast

Hot conditions continue

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot day with highs into the mid-90s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
Plan on a hot day yet again with highs into the mid-90s.

Forecast

A hot and muggy air mass remains with us through the week

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT