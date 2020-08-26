Gov. Reynolds tours derecho damage in Czech Village on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds and Jovita Carranza, the administrator for the Small Business Administration, toured storm damage from the August 10 derecho in Czech Village on Tuesday.

During the visit, Reynolds announced assessments of damage are still occurring in about seven different counties, including Tama and Marshall, to see if people in those counties qualify for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“They’re working on it,” Reynolds said. “And they have been working on it, so they didn’t just start. I mean, we had an incredible number of counties that have been impacted.”

As of Tuesday, Linn County is the only county with individual assistance from FEMA. About 25 other counties only have public assistance, which provides funds to local and state governments.

Reynolds said they were able to use planes and other technology to make an estimate for the original disaster declaration.

According to federal law, once a county receives individual assistance, all of the other counties who touch it are eligible for an economic injury disaster loan.

Reynolds also announced $100 million from the federal CARES Act, which was supposed to help with the COVID-19 response, will now go to agriculture disaster relief.

