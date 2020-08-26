Gov. Reynolds allocates $5 million in funding for job training for Iowans affected by pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced on Wednesday $5 million in Coronavirus Relief funds are going to the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation fund.

The funding will provide employers and community leaders with the funding needed to train Iowans, so they’re ready for opportunities in high-demand jobs.

Reynolds’ office said the grants specifically focus on Iowans whose jobs have been affected or eliminated due to the pandemic.

In addition to training, books and other tools, the funds can go toward support services that will cover childcare, transportation and other necessities while in training.

Employers, employer consortiums, community organizations, nonprofits and other entities can apply for funding to train Iowans in obtaining credentials in high-demand jobs.

Applications open August 26 and will remain open until September 16, with recipients being notified by September 23.

For more information, including how to apply, visit futurereadyiowa.gov/innovation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.