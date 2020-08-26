Elite Casino Resorts and two partners donate $500,000 in disaster relief funding

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - Elite Casino Resorts, LLC, the Kehl Family Foundation and the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, Inc., are partnering to donate $500,000 in disaster relief funding to eastern Iowa communities dealing with derecho storm damage.

Dan Kehl, CEO of Iowa owned Elite Casino Resorts, LLC, announced the following allocations:

$100,000 to the American Red Cross of Eastern Iowa $100,000 to the United Way East Central Iowa $100,000 to the Salvation Army, Eastern Iowa $100,000 to the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc. (HACAP) $100,000 will be allocated through a grant process that will be managed by the Washington County Riverboat Foundation during the 2020 Relief Grant Cycle.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the extraordinary damage caused by this storm,” Kehl said. “The devastation is extensive and there is still much to do to help our communities recover from the impact of this storm. Our communities, as well as our employees and their families, are working to rebuild their homes and businesses. We will be providing funding immediately to local organizations to provide assistance as quickly as possible to those affected by this disaster.”

