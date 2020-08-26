Eastern Iowa United: KCRG-TV9, KWWL, KGAN partner to raise money for derecho relief and recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In an unprecedented Eastern Iowa television partnership KCRG, KWWL and KGAN are uniting to help victims of the devastating derecho that hit on August 10th, 2020.

This Thursday, August 27th all three stations will unite for an extraordinary day-long effort to help raise money for the United Way’s Derecho Storm Assistance and Donations Fund to help victims. In a rare broadcast event, Eastern Iowa United will include a 30-minute special live at 6:30 p.m. from the Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids, hosted by KWWL’s Ron Steele, KCRG’s Nicole Agee and KGAN’s Mitch Fick. They will discuss what happened, the recovery, long-term plans, the United Way’s efforts to recover and rebuild and how Eastern Iowans can make a difference right now.

All funds raised will be distributed to the United Way of East Central Iowa, United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties, and the Cedar Valley United Way.

“The derecho that impacted Eastern Iowa was unprecedented, and this is an unprecedented effort,” says John Huff, KWWL Station Manager. “The cleanup and recovery will take a long time, and people are hurting and need help. The United Way is one of the key organizations that will provide relief through its partner agencies,” Huff continues. “I called the General Managers at KCRG and KGAN and asked them to participate in a united effort to raise funds. I also threw out the idea of having a shared broadcast that would be hosted by anchors from each of our stations and simulcast on all stations. Without hesitation, they both said ‘yes’ immediately.”

“We at CBS2/Fox 28/Iowa’s News Now are proud to work with our Broadcast TV colleagues to try to bring some relief to our beleaguered area,” says Glen Callanan, General Manager at Sinclair Broadcast Group. “We know better days are ahead because Iowa is strong and proud,” he adds.

“We have long believed in the power of KCRG-TV9 and know now is the time to unite with television stations across eastern Iowa to help fill the need,” says Thom Pritz, V.P and General Manager at Gray Television’s KCRG-TV9. “The damage from the August 10th derecho is unlike anything we’ve seen before. By working alongside each other as broadcast partners we are reflecting what so many Iowans have done to remove trees, feed families, and provide hope after the storm. Together we can raise money to address the intermediate and long-term needs of our friends, neighbors, and strangers in this great state,” he adds.

Viewers will be able to easily donate online or by text. Details will be broadcast Thursday morning beginning at 4:30 a.m..

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.