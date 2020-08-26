Advertisement

Dyersville Beckman cancels football opener game due to positive COVID-19 cases

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Beckman Catholic High School is already facing positive COVID-19 cases after a couple of students and staff members test positive for the virus, despite implementing safety measures to prevent a possible spread.

Because of the cases, the school had to cancel its football season opener against Iowa City Regina this Friday. Principal Marcel Kielkucki said it was an unfortunate call.

”One of the things that we have been stressing this year here at Beckman Catholic is, just, we want to make the year as normal as possible,” Kielkucki said. “But in order to continue to be here there are things that we will have to do that we do not normally do and then, unfortunately, there are some things that we usually do that we cannot. "

Kielkucki said that once a student tests positive, the staff first works to identify any close contact situations. Close contact means within six feet of each other for at least 15 minutes. Then, they pass that information along to the Dubuque County Public Health Department.

”We are having them do the contact tracing components of it once we have identified those close contacts so they have that information also so they can answer questions of those families about those next steps they will be taking at home,” Kielkucki said.

The school is, however, sending a written communication to all families when someone tests positive.

