Dubuque County Board of Health to hold hearing on mask resolution

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Health will hold a public hearing on a proposed resolution requiring masks in the county.

The city of Dubuque passed its own resolution earlier this month.

The resolution would require every person in the county three years of age or older to wear a face covering in a public place when social distancing is not possible.

It also states businesses cannot provide service to customers not wearing a face covering.

The hearing is happening at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

