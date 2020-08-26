COVID-19 cases in Iowa City see a spike as students return

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday morning, the University of Iowa reported its own COVID-19 case count. There were 107 reported cases among students and four among employees. Those are only self-reported positive or presumed positive cases.

Johnson County reported 78 more positive cases from Monday morning to Tuesday. That’s nearly 33% of the 238 tests taken during those 24 hours. Iowa Department of Public Health data reported Johnson County has seen COVID-19 positivity rates above 30% for the last three days.

The New York Times included the Iowa City metro area as one of the metro areas in the U.S. where new cases are rising the fastest, on a population-adjusted basis.

Suresh Gunasekaran, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ CEO, said a big part of those numbers is coming from 18 to 24-year-olds returning for college. University of Iowa students started early move-in on August 15 and 16. He said they expected some increase in cases, but the spike in numbers over the weekend surprised them.

“There is no more persuasive point to me than looking at the infection rate. And the infection rate tells us that we need to start behaving differently and that we need to start making changes to our lives even if they are inconvenient,” Gunasekaran said.

Gunasekaran says it’s more important now than ever people avoid large groups, especially when going to restaurants or bars.

Johnson County Public Health also said the return of students is largely contributing to the surge in positive cases. Dave Koch, the agency’s director, said the department is increasing the number of contact tracers from 27 to 50. He said even though they’re prepared for the jump in cases, people need to make an effort to keep wearing masks and social distancing.

“As people gather, there’s going to be more spread of this. It’s just that simple. So, we need to think about our own personal actions and take responsibility for that,” Koch said.

Karen Kubby owns Beadology in downtown Iowa City. When the pandemic started in the spring, she and her staff started enforcing strict guidelines: masks at all times, customers must wash their hands, and only six people in the store at a time. Kubby says she was proud of the community’s response to COVID-19 over the summer, but last weekend’s jump in positive cases has her worried for the future.

“Once they see those numbers rising, I’m really concerned about students who took the effort to move into dorms and may or may not be able to stay there, what do they do? As well as bars might have to close down again,” Kubby said.

