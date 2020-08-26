Advertisement

Coralville to hold special election to select new city councilor

(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Coralville City Council member will be selected in a special election scheduled for September 29.

This comes after the resignation of long-time city council member Tom Gill following comments he made criticizing the Black Lives Matter Organization last month.

The new city council member will officially take office on September 30 completing the remainder of the term that ends on December 31, 2021.

The at-large city councilor position is a non-partisan position elected by citizens of Corallville.

Candidates must have a minimum of 25 signatures of registered Coralville voters on their petition.

Residents can make an appointment or deliver nomination papers by calling 319-356-6004 or emailing elections@co.johnson.ia.us.

