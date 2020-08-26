Advertisement

Coralville outlines storm debris removal options, will make a second collection

This morning, some people are still without electricity after the derecho moved through more than two weeks ago.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews in Coralville will make a second round of derecho storm debris pickup by August 28.

The city gave the following options/instructions for what to do with any remaining debris after this second pickup and before regular yard waste collection resumes after September 11:

  • Place tree debris at the curb in the right-of-way (the area between the street and the sidewalk) and call the City of Coralville Streets Department for collection at 319-248-1740 or email cknottnerus@coralville.org. This service is available for residential properties only.
  • Individual tree branches and limbs placed at the curb should be no greater than 6 inches in diameter and can be up to 6 feet long. Stickers are not required for branches and limbs during this special pickup, and there is no charge for collection. 
  • It is not necessary to tie bundles of tree debris.
  • When placing tree debris curbside, do not block the roadway or stormwater drains, keep limbs off of sidewalks, and make sure there is access to fire hydrants.
  • If you have more tree debris than will fit in the right-of-way, first stack branches in the right of way as much as possible, and place the extra behind the sidewalk.
  • Bring tree branches of any size to the temporary drop-off site at the Hawkeye Express train lot, 2430 James Street, just south of IHOP and the Comfort Inn & Suites. The site will be open 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, seven days a week, until the site closes permanently on Friday, September 11, at 3:30 pm. The site is available to Coralville residents only (no commercial haulers). Only tree debris is accepted.

For more information call 319.248.1740 or visit www.coralville.org/yardwaste.

