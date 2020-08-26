Coralville outlines storm debris removal options, will make a second collection

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews in Coralville will make a second round of derecho storm debris pickup by August 28.

The city gave the following options/instructions for what to do with any remaining debris after this second pickup and before regular yard waste collection resumes after September 11:

Place tree debris at the curb in the right-of-way (the area between the street and the sidewalk) and call the City of Coralville Streets Department for collection at 319-248-1740 or email cknottnerus@coralville.org . This service is available for residential properties only.

Individual tree branches and limbs placed at the curb should be no greater than 6 inches in diameter and can be up to 6 feet long. Stickers are not required for branches and limbs during this special pickup, and there is no charge for collection.

It is not necessary to tie bundles of tree debris.

When placing tree debris curbside, do not block the roadway or stormwater drains, keep limbs off of sidewalks, and make sure there is access to fire hydrants.

If you have more tree debris than will fit in the right-of-way, first stack branches in the right of way as much as possible, and place the extra behind the sidewalk.

Bring tree branches of any size to the temporary drop-off site at the Hawkeye Express train lot, 2430 James Street, just south of IHOP and the Comfort Inn & Suites. The site will be open 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, seven days a week, until the site closes permanently on Friday, September 11, at 3:30 pm. The site is available to Coralville residents only (no commercial haulers). Only tree debris is accepted.

For more information call 319.248.1740 or visit www.coralville.org/yardwaste.

