Cedar Rapids homeowner working to repair home more than two weeks after derecho

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than two weeks after the derecho in eastern Iowa, many in Cedar Rapids are busy repairing their homes.

The city has put a placard on many homes that have been deemed unsafe. That’s leaving some people in the city without a home, or working to keep their home from a similar fate.

TV9 found at one point, city inspections deemed more than 1,000 homes were unsafe to occupy. But that dropped significantly, to about 200, after many made repairs.

Now one homeowner is spending countless hours to avoid his home being added to the list of unlivable places.

Like many in Cedar Rapids, Brian Egger on the Southwest side is still filling in the gaps- left behind by the derecho.

“We got a hole in our roof about five feet wide all the way to the other end of the house,” Egger said.

Egger and his family have lived here for two decades.

“Our entire roof has to be replaced, I mean all the gutters, leaves, everything’s gotta be replaced,” Egger said.

Damaging the outside and inside of their home. His home has been classified with “major” damage- but he can at least still live there, unlike others nearby.

“We had a neighbor two doors down that has lost their house and we’re trying to prevent that from happening to us,” Egger said.

Leaving him to make some quick fixes of his own.

“[We have a] Kentucky Powerball sign on top of our roof,” Egger said. “Maybe that will bring us some good luck.”

Doing as much work as he can to keep the city from ruling his house unsafe to live in.

“Now we’ve got hope that we’re going to have a contractor,” Egger said. “That was the hardest thing- you couldn’t even get on an answering machine for a contractor.”

It’s a story many across the city share: doing what they can to rebuild. And for Egger, he’s staying positive.

“You gotta try, you gotta keep going,” Egger said. “Hopefully there will be better days ahead.”

With a goal of getting things back to normal in time for Thanksgiving.

