Advertisement

CDC updates guidelines to say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on coronavirus testing.

The agency now says people exposed to the virus may not need to be tested.

The CDC no longer recommends testing for most people without symptoms, even if they’ve been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

According to the previous guidelines, viral testing was appropriate for people with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

The CDC changed the recommendations on its website Monday.

The agency says people without COVID-19 symptoms who haven’t been in close contact with someone with a known infection also do not need a test.

The CDC did not explain the change, and many doctors were puzzled by it.

A spokesperson at the Department of Health and Human Services denied the change would affect contact tracing efforts.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child flu deaths match record high

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The CDC says child flu deaths from the 2019-2020 season match the record-high set two years ago.

News

Wedding photographers playing catch-up after pandemic causes postponements

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wedding photographers are playing catch-up on lost business as the pandemic caused many postponed weddings.

National

Laura now a major hurricane

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
People are bracing for the worst along the eastern Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura hits category 3 strength.

National

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said.

Iowa

Multiple people rescued after being trapped in an apartment fire in Independence

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Multiple people were rescued after being trapped by a fire at an apartment building in Independence early Wednesday morning.

Latest News

Iowa

ITC Midwest to conduct aerial patrols of transmission lines

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Electric utility company ITC Midwest said it plans to conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines along Highway 30 from Boone to Clinton.

News

Waterloo Community School District Superintendent discusses Return-to-Learn plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
An interview with the Waterloo Community School District superintendent about Return-to-Learn plans.

National

Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

News

Disaster unemployment benefits may cover up to 27 weeks of unemployment

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cedar Rapids, Linn County, and FEMA officials as well as leaders in homeless services are developing a plan to address increasing numbers of homeless people following the derecho.

National Politics

RNC Day 3: GOP makes case for Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|