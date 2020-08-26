Advertisement

Caribbean Kitchen food truck giving out free meals in Cedar Rapids

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One food truck, with a very distinct genre, provided food for people in need of a meal yesterday in Cedar Rapids.

Caribbean Kitchen was at the Auto Zone on Mount Vernon Road SE from 5 p.m. to 8p.m.

The truck has been traveling to different neighborhoods and cities to feed people who lost power.

People can get a free meal or choose to donate.

“I’ve had the policy that if someone needed to eat, if they don’t have any money, they can still order,” Patrick Rashad, with Caribbean Kitchen, said. “No one leaves my food truck hungry, so that’s my policy. And I’ve had that for many years. And so this is just something that’s nothing new to me.”

The Caribbean Kitchen food truck will be back in the Auto Zone parking lot Wednesday and Thursday.

It has given out 3,500 meals so far.

