Business structure fire in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Local officials responded to a structure fire around 1:15 Wednesday afternoon in Center Point.

Upon emergency personnel’s arrival, they discovered a roof belonging to Reese Electric, at 803 Main Street, on fire. The fire was extinguished and resulted in minor damage to the west section of the business.

Linn County Sheriff Deputies along with Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Center Point Fire Department, Monroe Fire Department, Walker Fire Department, and Center Point Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical related.

