863 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

A sign directs traffic to a Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that a coronavirus testing program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation from actor Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the indirect way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 863 more COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 26, the state’s data is showing a total of 58,019 COVID-19 cases and 1,062 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,100 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 607,535 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 313 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 49 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 102 are in the ICU and 40 are on ventilators.

