Work space being offered temporarily at Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids is temporarily opening its Opportunity Center to people in need of a space to work remotely.

Four-hour sessions are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through August 28.

A limited amount of space is available, so those interested will need to call ahead to reserve space.

To reserve a session call the Opportunity Center during office hours at 319-739-0456.

Masks are required in the building.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.