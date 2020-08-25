WIC recipients eligible for replacement of some storm-spoiled foods

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in derecho-affected areas who receive dietary assistance for their children from the state may be able to replace food lost to spoilage due to damage or power outages.

Recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC, can request to replace food items purchased through the program between August 1 and August 10 that were lost due to the storms on August 10. Those in the presidential disaster declaration areas, including Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama Counties, are eligible.

Food purchased using WIC benefits after August 10 is not eligible for replacement, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

People who are interested in the replacement should contact their WIC coordinator before August 31.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.