Waiver for hot food purchases granted for EBT recipients in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Linn County who receive electronic benefits for food purchases in Linn County can use them to purchase hot prepared foods for a limited time as the area recovers from the August 10 derecho.

The Iowa Department of Human Services announced the temporary rule change, which will run from August 24 to September 21, for recipients of Electronic Benefits Transfer and Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer funds. Items such as hot deli counter food, pizza, and other hot meals can now be purchased using those programs.

“The clean-up and recovery for Linn County will take months, securing this waiver for Linn County will help relieve some of the burden and stress the community is experiencing,” Janee Harvey, DHS Adult, Children, and Family Services Division Administrator, said. “We continue to seek input from derecho affected families, and we know that this will allow them more flexibility as they rebuild. This is just one component of a relief package that we are working on at the state and federal level.”

A map showing participating retailers is available here, and the waiver only applies to retailers in Linn County for recipients in Linn County. More storm recovery information from DHS is available on their website.

