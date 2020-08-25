University of Iowa reports 111 COVID-19 cases on campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa published its weekly snapshot for the number of self-reported COVID-19 cases for the first week of the semester.

There were 107 reported cases among students and four cases among employees.

The university said these numbers only reflect self-reported positive or presumed positive COVID-19 tests from faculty, staff and students on campus. The data does not include data reported by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and will not match the data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health due to different testing time intervals and geographic scope.

The university also reports there are 19 residence hall students in quarantine and eight in self-isolation.

