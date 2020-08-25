Tree removal crews said they’re seeing progress but there is a lot left to do

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two weeks after a derecho tore through Eastern Iowa toppling hundreds of thousands of trees, crews were continuing to clear the mess Monday.

The city of Cedar Rapids has collected tree debris from about 20-percent of streets. So, many of those limbs fell on private property and it’s up to the owner to take care of them.

The need was overwhelming companies that are based in hard-hit cities bringing crews from across the US.

“This is the worst storm I’ve ever seen,” said Kevin Hardy with Cutting Edge Tree Services out of Mason City.

Hardy and his small crew of four dropped all 90 of the jobs they had lined up in Mason City to come work in the Cedar Rapids area. Hardy was contracted to work on Four Oaks properties. Some of those were in low-income neighborhoods like Wellington Heights. He said leaving the branches on the ground could be dangerous.

“We’re seeing trees that were hollow in the middle and collapsing under their weight,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of trees that have weak attachment points and were splitting.”

For those who live in the Wellington Heights neighborhood, getting all the trees and limbs to the curb to be picked up by Hardy and others wasn’t an easy task.

“We had trees falling all over the yard and we had to cut it all up,” said Colton Reed. “We banded together to clean the streets.”

Hardy said they were starting to see progress around town after working for the last two weeks, but there was still a lot more work to be done.

“We’re removing trees from houses and buildings,” he said. “We’re taking broken hanging limbs, and trying to keep the neighborhood safe.”

