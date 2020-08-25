Teamsters Hall still providing disaster relief assistance daily in Cedar Rapids, volunteers and donations needed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Disaster relief assistance is still available for those in need at the Teamsters Hall from noon to 4:30 p.m. every day at 5000 J Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

The Teamsters Union, along with other unions and members of the community, opened a disaster relief center last week.

According to Teamsters, thousands of storm victims have picked up food, water, tarps, flashlights, diapers and other essentials. Additionally, Teamsters have delivered essential good to people without transportation.

“This crisis is not over, with pockets of people who are still without power, money, supplies or help” said Jesse Case, Teamsters Secretary-Treasurer. “We are seeing a lot of elderly people, immigrants and others who still need basic and essential assistance, as well as people who are unemployed and just have no means to recover from another crisis without some assistance.”

Teamsters said volunteers and donations are still needed. Anyone in need of assistance or anyone who wants to donate, can stop by the Teamsters Hall on week days and this weekend.

