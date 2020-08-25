Advertisement

Street outside Staples Center to be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. He would have turned 42 on Sunday.
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. He would have turned 42 on Sunday.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A nearly 3-mile long portion of Los Angeles’ Figueroa Street, which runs outside the Lakers’ home court at the Staples Center, will be renamed to honor Kobe Bryant.

Officials announced the name change to Kobe Bryant Boulevard on what Los Angeles and Orange County, California, have deemed “Kobe Bryant Day.”

August 24 was picked as the day to commemorate Bryant because 8 and 24 were the numbers he wore during his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. The basketball legend would have turned 42 on Sunday.

For their Monday night game, the Lakers wore “Black Mamba” jerseys with a heart-shaped No. 2 patch to honor Bryant and Gianna. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers with a score of 135-115.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

Updated: 10 hours ago
The school year is looking different for parents and students because of COVID-19. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces.

National

Kremlin: Navalny poisoning accusations ‘empty noise’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The politician's allies say the Kremlin is behind the illness of its most prominent critic.

News

Iowa State Patrol warns drivers to stop for school buses as school resumes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
As school buses start hitting the road across the state, the Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to be prepared to stop.

National

Fierce storm surge feared as Laura bears down on Gulf Coast

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Laura entered the warm and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, gathering strength on a path to hit the U.S. coastline early Thursday as a major hurricane that could unleash a surge of seawater higher than a basketball hoop and swamp entire towns.

News

Iowa hospitals played a role in studies leading to COVID-19 treatment authorization

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Iowa hospitals, including UnityPoint and MercyOne, played a role in studies that led to emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 treatment.

Latest News

News

Some Iowans are still without power more than two weeks after the derecho storm

Updated: 39 minutes ago
This morning, some people are still without electricity after the derecho moved through more than two weeks ago.

Iowa

Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
The school year is looking different for parents and students because of the coronavirus. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces. The Waterloo Community School District started classes on Monday.

National Politics

Trump convention blurs official business and politics

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Plenty of presidents have walked right up to the line separating official business from politics — or even stepped over it. President Donald Trump has blown past it with a bulldozer.

News

Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

Updated: 1 hour ago
With many school districts starting back this week, a big concern of parent's is school bus safety during the pandemic.

National

Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have put off implementing body cameras for police officers, even though leaders unanimously endorsed them more than three years ago as a way to increase police accountability and collect evidence at scenes of domestic violence.