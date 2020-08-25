Advertisement

State allocating federal CARES Act funds to agricultural programs struggling due to COVID-19

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday announced the state is allocating about $100 million in federal CARES Act funds to several agricultural programs in light of the impact COVID-19 has had on Iowa’s farmers and agricultural industries.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the state is making the following allocations:

· $60 million -- Iowa Livestock Producer Relief Fund

·      Using the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) existing small business relief program infrastructure, this program will provide grants of up to $10,000 to eligible producers of pork, beef, chicken, turkeys, dairy, fish or sheep to serve as working capital to stabilize livestock producers. (Administered by IEDA)

· $15.5 million -- State Biofuel Grant Program 

·      Biofuels producers were excluded from receiving aid under other parts of the CARES Act; this program will provide relief to those Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers based on gallons produced. Grants will also be awarded through IEDA’s existing small business relief program and are capped at a maximum grant of $750,000 per producer. (Administered by IEDA)

· $7 million -- Renewable Fuel Retail Recovery Program 

·      Announced previously, this funding supports a program that helps expand retail fueling infrastructure for higher blend renewable fuels, including E15 or higher & B11 or higher. (Administered by IDALS)

· $6 million -- Iowa Beginning Farmer Debt Relief Fund

·      COVID-19 has negatively and disproportionately impacted a large number of beginning farmers in Iowa, creating the potential for longer-term generational damage to Iowa agriculture. This program will provide eligible beginning farmers with a long-term debt service payment of up to $10,000, to be paid directly to their lender. (Administered by IEDA)

· $2 million -- Meat Processing Development and Expansion Program 

·      Designed to aid small meat processors, this program is focused on expanding processing capacity across the state to meet protein demand. (Administered by IDALS)

· $500,000 -- Farm Produce and Protein Program

·      This innovative program is designed to help specialty ag producers in Iowa as well as the schools that purchase them. In addition to supporting local growers of fruits and vegetables to expand their capacity, it provides grants to schools that buy produce and other local crops and protein sources. (Administered by IDALS)

· Up to $9 million -- Iowa Disposal Assistance Program

·      The disruption to the meat supply chain due to COVID-19 forced producers to euthanize and dispose of livestock due to lack of market access. This program, announced initially in May, provided direct payments to producers to recoup those expenses. (Administered by IDALS)

“This has been a tough year for the agriculture community,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “I’m grateful that Gov. Reynolds has been a strong advocate for the farmers and agribusinesses in our state. The programs funded by the CARES Act will help our farmers, renewable fuels retailers and producers, and small meat processors respond to market disruptions and continue on the road to recovery.”

Applications for IEDA-administered programs begin on August 31, at iowabusinessrecovery.com.

And applications for IDALS-administered programs begin on August 24, at iowaagriculture.gov/grants.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

Updated: 7 hours ago
The school year is looking different for parents and students because of COVID-19. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces.

Iowa

571 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 571 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Carson King Foundation fundraiser raises more than $56,000 for derecho relief in first week

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Carson King Foundation announced it has raised more than $56,000 for derecho relief and recovery efforts within the first week of its fundraiser. That’s more than 3,000 t-shirts ordered in Iowa and across the country.

Iowa

University of Iowa reports 111 COVID-19 cases on campus

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The University of Iowa published its weekly snapshot for the number of self-reported COVID-19 cases for the first week of the semester.

Latest News

Iowa

71-year-old Marshalltown woman stays positive despite two weeks without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 71-year-old woman in Marshalltown is among those still without power for more than two weeks now.

News

Iowa Board of Medicine issues face mask advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Board of Medicine issued a face mask advisory to help slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

News

Cedar Rapids police dashcam shows derecho's strong winds

Updated: 3 hours ago
Newly released dashcam video from Cedar Rapids Police shows the derecho's strong winds from more than two weeks ago.

News

Contractor to help haul away piles of downed trees in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting today, a new contractor will help haul away the massive piles of downed trees in Cedar Rapids.

News

71-year-old woman in Marshalltown among people still without power two weeks after derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 71-year-old woman in Marshalltown is among those still without power for more than two weeks now.

News

Gulf coast preparing for tropical storm Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evacuations are underway in Texas and Louisiana as two storms are threatening the Gulf of Mexico.