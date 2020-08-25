State allocating federal CARES Act funds to agricultural programs struggling due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday announced the state is allocating about $100 million in federal CARES Act funds to several agricultural programs in light of the impact COVID-19 has had on Iowa’s farmers and agricultural industries.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the state is making the following allocations:

· $60 million -- Iowa Livestock Producer Relief Fund

· Using the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) existing small business relief program infrastructure, this program will provide grants of up to $10,000 to eligible producers of pork, beef, chicken, turkeys, dairy, fish or sheep to serve as working capital to stabilize livestock producers. (Administered by IEDA)

· $15.5 million -- State Biofuel Grant Program

· Biofuels producers were excluded from receiving aid under other parts of the CARES Act; this program will provide relief to those Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers based on gallons produced. Grants will also be awarded through IEDA’s existing small business relief program and are capped at a maximum grant of $750,000 per producer. (Administered by IEDA)

· $7 million -- Renewable Fuel Retail Recovery Program

· Announced previously, this funding supports a program that helps expand retail fueling infrastructure for higher blend renewable fuels, including E15 or higher & B11 or higher. (Administered by IDALS)

· $6 million -- Iowa Beginning Farmer Debt Relief Fund

· COVID-19 has negatively and disproportionately impacted a large number of beginning farmers in Iowa, creating the potential for longer-term generational damage to Iowa agriculture. This program will provide eligible beginning farmers with a long-term debt service payment of up to $10,000, to be paid directly to their lender. (Administered by IEDA)

· $2 million -- Meat Processing Development and Expansion Program

· Designed to aid small meat processors, this program is focused on expanding processing capacity across the state to meet protein demand. (Administered by IDALS)

· $500,000 -- Farm Produce and Protein Program

· This innovative program is designed to help specialty ag producers in Iowa as well as the schools that purchase them. In addition to supporting local growers of fruits and vegetables to expand their capacity, it provides grants to schools that buy produce and other local crops and protein sources. (Administered by IDALS)

· Up to $9 million -- Iowa Disposal Assistance Program

· The disruption to the meat supply chain due to COVID-19 forced producers to euthanize and dispose of livestock due to lack of market access. This program, announced initially in May, provided direct payments to producers to recoup those expenses. (Administered by IDALS)

“This has been a tough year for the agriculture community,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “I’m grateful that Gov. Reynolds has been a strong advocate for the farmers and agribusinesses in our state. The programs funded by the CARES Act will help our farmers, renewable fuels retailers and producers, and small meat processors respond to market disruptions and continue on the road to recovery.”

Applications for IEDA-administered programs begin on August 31, at iowabusinessrecovery.com.

And applications for IDALS-administered programs begin on August 24, at iowaagriculture.gov/grants.

