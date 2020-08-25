Advertisement

Special disaster unemployment benefits available for Linn County residents

Significant damage from the August 10, 2020, derecho at Tires Plus in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans in Linn County who are out of work due to the August 10 derecho may now be qualified for special unemployment benefits from the state, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

The state agency said that Disaster Unemployment Assistance can be provided after President Donald Trump signed the presidential disaster declaration. People can apply to Iowa Workforce Development between now and September 24, 2020, if they live in Linn County and meet the following requirements:

  • Must be an unemployed or self-unemployed worker whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster declared by the President.
  • Must be a U.S. national or a qualified alien; and
  • Does not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state; and
  • Must have worked or was self-employed in, or was scheduled to begin work or self-employment in one of the counties listed above; and
  • Must establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

People can also qualify for the disaster benefits if they:

  • Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to their place of employment as a direct result of a disaster
  • Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster
  • Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household
  • Cannot work or perform self-employment due to the closure of a facility by the federal government.

The benefit can cover up to 27 weeks of derecho-related unemployment, which will be re-evaluated by staff on a week-to-week basis.

More information can be found on the state’s website.

