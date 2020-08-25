North-central Iowa man sentenced for false tax returns

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A north-central Iowa man has been sentenced to federal prison for filing false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 52-year-old David Miller, of Gilmore City, was sentenced Monday to one year and a day in prison.

Prosecutors say Miller ran a tax return preparing business. He pleaded guilty in February to receiving stolen government money or property.

During his plea hearing, Miller admitted to preparing fraudulent returns for clients and for himself over several years.

Prosecutors say that as part of his plea, Miller agreed to pay $109,837 in restitution to victims and $16,114 to the IRS.

